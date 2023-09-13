Two fundraisers with sight loss are taking on the challenge of the 14-mile Kiltwalk this Sunday to raise funds for the Royal National Institute of Blind People Scotland (RNIB).

Long-time volunteers Shona Black (58), originally from Edinburgh and now living in Musselburgh, and 21-year-old Daryl Stewart from Edinburgh, will put on their best tartan and walk for a cause that is important to both of them and the 180,000 other people with sight loss in Scotland.

These two are up for the challenge as they have already taken part in the three Kiltwalk events this year in Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen and Edinburgh will crown their 2023 Kiltwalk journey.

Shona said: “We are especially looking forward to Edinburgh as it’s our last Kiltwalk of the year. We have our fingers crossed for good weather and some other members of the sight loss community will be joining us too. Afterwards Daryl and I have promised ourselves we are going for a well-earned drink or two.”

All funds raised by Shona and Daryl will go towards helping RNIB to offer practical and emotional support to blind and partially sighted people, their families and carers.

* You can support Shona and Daryl’s Kiltwalk here:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Shona-Black4

Daryl and Shona with guide dog Matt

Shona and Daryl at Aberdeen Kiltwalk

Shona and Daryl at Aberdeen Kiltwalk

Shona and Daryl at the Dundee Kiltwalk

