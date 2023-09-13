Grange men’s hockey coach Sevie Grubb is pleased with his side’s preparation as they eye Saturday’s Scottish Premiership opener against Dundee Wanderers.

The Fettes-based combine, who won the league last season, have played Premiership rivals Erskine Stewart’s Melville and Watsonians in challenge games this week and Grubb said they emerged with “good wins”.

He added: “The style of hockey we want to play this year is taking shape and our new and existing players are developing the on-field interactions that will be crucial if we are to keep our hands on the league title.”

Grubb added: “We are looking forward to getting our league campaign started this weekend.”

Grange host Dundee Wanderers while last season’s runners-up, Western Wildcats, visit Inverleith. Clydesdale host Uddingston while Erskine Stewart’s Melville face Watsonians at Inverleith. Grove Menzieshill host Kelburne.

PICTURE: Flashback to last season with Grange in against Inverleith by Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...