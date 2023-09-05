The Edinburgh Award

Nominations are now invited for the 2023 Edinburgh Award – and the criteria have been widened to include people not born or living in Edinburgh but who have a substantial connection to the city. Previously anyone not born in Edinburgh or who had not lived here was excluded.

Sir Geoff Palmer who received the Edinburgh Award in 2022

Lothian bus drivers’ success in Blackpool

Two local bus drivers were named among the top three of the UK’s best bus drivers in this year’s UK Bus Driver of the Year Finals held in Blackpool at the weekend.

Gary Black (Lothian Buses) and Thomas Gilhooley (East Coast Buses) finished second and third respectively, with Gary also scooping prizes for Best Driver from a Scottish Depot and Best Placed Finisher by an ALBUM (Association of Local Bus Company Managers) Member.

Dr Bike

The mobile bike repair service Dr Bike is coming to Haymarket Terrace in front of the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on Saturday 9 September from 10am to 1.30pm when skilled bike mechanics will check over bikes and make minor repairs. Police Scotland will also offer bike marking from 10am to 1pm. And a competition will run in conjunction with local shops.

Spokes will have a stall where you can buy the latest East Lothian map.

Work continues on the CCWEL with the contractors ready to resurface the A8 and Haymarket Yards junction in two phases during September. There will be alterations to traffic islands and thankfully (and at long last) resurfacing of the bus stop outside Haymarket Station. The bus stop will be temporarily moved during this work.

Phase 2 will be carried out overnight from 18 September to 22 September and will include resurfacing all the way to Coates Crescent.

At Leith Depot this month

Our September issue

Our September newspaper is freshly published and on the streets of the capital today.

Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who are taking riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches while inside we take up the story of Larah Bross and her chain of bagel shops which employ around 70 people in the city – some of which are now temporarily closed.

