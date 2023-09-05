FESTIVE MARKET ANNOUNCED AT PETTYCUR BAY

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park is to hold a special Christmas Market on 4 November from 11am to 3pm, teaming up with a number of local stallholders throughout the entire Kinghorn and Burntisland community.

Having only recently announced the event was to take place, 27 stalls were quickly filled within 24 hours. Donations will be given out to three different charities as a result of the Christmas Market – the RNLI, Guide dogs for the Blind and The Wolf Hirschhorn Trust

It is thought that the Market, which will be held in the Images Entertainment suite of the Holiday Park, will be the first festive market of the season to be held in the area.

“We are delighted to be hosting the special Christmas Market benefiting these three worthy charities,” said Janet Murray, General Manager at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park. “As we are setting it all up indoors, it will be nice and cosy, and won’t matter what the weather is like. We’ve got lots of space in Images so much so we will be having face painters and Rocking Rudolf to keep the children entertained.

Janet added that there were many owners on the park who always run stalls at Pettycur’s annual caravan show held every May.

“They have some amazing products and homemade items to sell. We’ve also attracted a good number of small artisan producers and local charity stalls from the area to get involved in this,” she said.

“There will also be mince pies, mulled wine. Let’s all get into the festive spirit, shop local for Christmas gifts and raise money for charity at the same time!”

www.pettycur.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...