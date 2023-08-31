Pentland Moods, an exhibition of paintings by local artist Catriona Taylor opens on Saturday 2 September at Art & Craft Collective, Causewayside and runs until Saturday 7 October 2023.

Local artist Catriona Taylor lives and works in the Pentland Hills and uses them as inspiration for her work.

She went to Edinburgh College of Art as a mature student, a decision that she said “changed my life and has taken me on a constant journey”.

The artist will be in the gallery between 2.30pm and 4pm on the opening day, talking about her inspiration and artistic process.

Image: Carnethy Hill and Black Face Sheep

