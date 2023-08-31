Royal High Corstorphine 3rd XI won East of Scotland cricket’s Division Four by the tightest of margins with their success coming down to the final ball of the final match of the season!

The Barnton-based side went into that game against Leith FAB in second place, knowing a win would confirm promotion but a loss could see them leapfrogged by Morton.

A total of 139-9 from 40 overs batting first seemed competitive but they looked destined to come up short as Leith FAB reached 130-7.

However, tight final overs bowling, culminating in a last wicket run out , saw RHC 3rd XI get home by a single run. The result not only secured promotion, but also the league title as results elsewhere went their way.

Captained ably all season by Yassar Ali, fittingly it was he who secured the vital run out.

Yassar certainly led by example as his 592 runs topped the league’s aggregate scores and an innings of 106 not out contributed to an average of 42.29 with the bat.

Top bowler was Hilal Sahil with 27 wickets at 12.15 average.

Like this: Like Loading...