March in Edinburgh calls for a transition away from fossil fuels.

Climate campaigners marched through Edinburgh today to demand that the UK and Scottish Governments develop a plan for a fair and fast transition away from fossil fuels.

The protestors demand action to phase out oil and gas in the UK including a halt to controversial projects like the Rosebank oil field and a new gas-fired power station in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Organisers say that there must be a fair and fast transition for the workers and the communities most affected by the move away from fossil fuels and these people should be at the heart of planning this transition to ensure it meets their needs.

Edinburgh 16th September 2023. Campaigners march through Edinburgh to demand a fair and fast transition away from fossil fuels as part of a Global Day of Action. Neil Hanna

