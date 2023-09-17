Nick Montgomery, Hibs’ new manager, looked back on the side’s 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock and admitted: “It feels like two lost points.”

The Easter Road men led 2-0 in the cinch Premiership at Rugby Park thanks to an own goal after eight minutes and a Dylan Vente strike on 59 minutes and Montgomery told Hibs TV that he was proud of the determination and effort shown by the men who were on the park.

Killie netted after 61 and 79 minutes and Montgomery added: “It was a real competitive game at a difficult place to come on a difficult pitch that they (Kilmarnock) used to their advantage.”

He felt that Hibs had opportunities in the first half and the opposition goalkeeper made several telling stops but added: “2-0 is a dangerous score-line. We had a couple of half chances to kill the game off, but you can’t switch off.

“At 2-0 up, David (Marshall) made a great save, we didn’t react to the second phase and it was a good finish. At 2-1 we had more chances to put the game to bed, but we didn’t do it.

“They put balls in the box and played for corners as they are very good in those situations. They have good delivery, some big players.” From a set-piece, Killie levelled.

Montgomery said: “I want to credit the boys, though. It was a good performance and the boys stuck to what we worked on in the week. We’ve got disappointed boys in there (the dressing-room) but that’s good, it shows me that the mindset is what I asked them.”

