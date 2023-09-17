Craig Gordon aims to take part in a full training session with Hearts this week as he continues to recover from the double leg break he suffered against Dundee United last December.

The Scottish international goalkeeper (pictured at The Oriam by Nigel Duncan) provided the update on Hearts TV and the veteran stopper said that he had the gloves on last week.

He added that he now looks forward to saving some shots and added: “We’ll see what reaction there is to that.”

Gordon, the club’s captain, watched the 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Tynecastle in the cinch Premiership, a result which head coach, Steven Naismith, said was “very, very pleasing”.

He added that the team needed to provide something for the supporters to cheer and they provided that.

Naismith felt his men started the game well and caused Aberdeen more problems that the Dons did to them and he added: “It was a competitive game. We get the first goal which was really good and throughout the game we managed it very well.

“We made brave passes that we need to play. This was a collective and the boys who came on as subs did really well so overall pleasing.”

Like this: Like Loading...