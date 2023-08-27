The W Hotel at St James Quarter will open to the public in November 2023 with bookings open now.

The new luxury hotel will be a draw for those who want a little luxury during their stay, or for eating and dining or an energetic space for socialising.

From the Ribbon Building to James Craig Walk and the Quarter House each of the 199 rooms and 45 suites with many outdoor terraces it will offer a new perspective on the city.

Justice + Whiles the interior designers are behind the Scottish design with locally rooted influences.

Agnieszka Rog-Skrzyniarz, Vice President Luxury Brands, Europe, Marriott International said: “With an unrivalled wealth of culture and vibrant arts scene, Edinburgh matches W Hotels legacy of embracing local creativity and talent. This property is set to be a stand-out destination hotel unlike anything else in the city, igniting guest’s curiosity and attracting locals drawn to the unique energy of the W brand.”

On the top floor the SUSHISAMBA restaurant, Joao’s Place cocktail bar and terrace, the chef’s table and outdoor terrace will offer 360 degree views of the city’s skyline.

The W Lounge will feature Gaelic cuisine day and night and there will be access to the W deck.

Ken Millar, General Manager, W Edinburgh, said: “W Edinburgh does more than put you at the centre of Scotland’s historic and culturally rich capital city – it immerses you in the spirit of the festival capital of the world. We can’t wait to introduce our new, luxury offering to guests and locals alike as we open the hotel for bookings.”

The state-of-the-art event spaces are the perfect platform for inspiration and the world-class Sound Suite empowers musicians, podcasters, to take a stance and be heard, creating a buzz that’s right here, right now. With more details to be announced over the coming months, W Edinburgh is anticipated to become an evolutionary heartbeat of the city with detail-driven design and impactful programming, coupled with an Away® Spa and FIT® fitness centre.

To book now visit wedinburgh.com or follow on Instagram for pre-opening updates.

Like this: Like Loading...