Luke McGowan earned Dundee their first cinch Premiership success since gaining promotion last season.

It was Hearts who suffered with a 1-0 defeat on the road which sees them slip to fifth spot in the 12-strong table and the Men in Maroon must lift themselves for their trip to Greece to face PAOK in the return leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday.

The 30-yard chip by the 25-year-old winger came after 63 minutes and manager Tony Docherty revealed to BBC Scotland Sport that the player scored a similar goal against Lancashire side Fleetwood in a pre-season friendly.

Docherty, whose men are sixth, said: “I am pleased for him, but more pleased for the squad. They got the reward for all the hard work they have put it.”

For Hearts it is their first defeat of the domestic season and it came after the Jambos made five changes to the side beaten 201 by PAOK in the UEFA Europa Conference League at Tynecastle on Thursday.

Hearts then made three changes at half-time but the goal came and Hearts, despite real pressure, could not break back and the defeat means the Tynecastle side have only two wins on the road in 14 attempts, both against St Johnstone.

Steven Naismith, Hearts’ technical director, said that his men were “really poor”. He added: “We didn’t deserve anything. That was compounded by a terrible goal to lose. We make three substitutions at half-time that impacts the game. We dominate and start creating chances. For whatever reason, we go away from that.”

