Police appeal

Police in Edinburgh have appealed for information following a fatal crash in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to Stevenson Drive in the Balgreen area of the city around 3.30pm on Saturday, 26 August, 2023 after a crash involving a car and a 70-year-old female pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she died a short time later.

The 23-year-old driver of the car, a black Mercedes C-Class, was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

The road was closed while crash investigations were carried out and reopened around 9.50pm.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this very difficult time. We will continue to support them as our enquiries progress.

“I’m appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to get in touch. Drivers with dashcam footage of Stevenson Drive in the time leading up to the crash are urged to review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference 2403 of 26 August, 2023.

The Ribbon Building

The W Hotel will open at St James Quarter in November. Despite ongoing wranglings over an illuminated W sign – evident in all of the plans but now unapproved, the W hotel is coming along nicely and will open to the public this November.

Read more here.

Ferry Road

An application has been made for planning permission for 256 homes at 525 Ferry Road a former office site. And comments are due try 15 September.

The whole development is available to view at the developer’s website here.

Weekend Sport

Lee Johnson and Hibs have parted company as a result of a disastrous set of results culminating in a match lost against Livingston, leaving the city team bottom of the league.

Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen have also left with immediate effect.

Chief Executive Ben Kensell said: “The Club has taken the tough decision to relieve Lee Johnson of his duties following a disappointing start to the domestic campaign.

“We wish Lee and his coaching staff all the best for the future and thank them for their efforts.”

David Gray will take charge of the First Team as Caretaker Manager for the immediate future, and be supported by Stuart Garden.

Read all our weekend sports articles here.

