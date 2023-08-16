Comedy stars Frank Skinner, Ivo Graham, Adam Kay, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Larry Dean, Chloe Petts, Emmanuel Sonubi, Lara Ricote and MC Hal Cruttenden came together on Tuesday 15 August in support of a special charity gig at McEwan Hall.

The fifth annual one-night-only show raised money for The Brain Tumour Charity – the world’s leading brain tumour charity and the largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally.

It has been announced on Wednesday that the 2023 Underbelly Big Brain Tumour Benefit raised almost £20,000. The annual show is run in memory of seven-year-old Alfie Bartlam, son of Underbelly Director Ed and his wife Lucinda, who died of a brain tumour in 2019.

And 100% of the ticket income goes straight to The Brain Tumour Charity. This and an additional £3,337 in donations brought the total raised on the night to £18,934.

Ed Bartlam told the audience that the charity uses 80p in each £1 for research.

The co-founder of Underbelly said: “Thank you to the amazing acts that performed yesterday evening, to everyone in the audience for their unwavering support and to those that donated via our JustGiving page. I am so grateful.

“Underbelly is proud to have raised nearly £20,000 from last night’s show, with all box office income going directly to The Brain Tumour Charity and our specific fund to support an incredibly exciting paediatric brain tumour research and treatment project. Our goal is to raise £1.5 million by 2025 for this project; we will not stop until we’re there. And then we’ll start raising more!”



Gina Almond, Director of Fundraising and Marketing at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We are so proud of our continued partnership and loyal support from Underbelly, and it is just brilliant that the Big Brain Tumour Benefit has returned again this year; it’s clearly a much-loved part of the Fringe Festival programme now. Partnerships like these are key to raising vital funds for research and awareness of the devastating impact of a brain tumour.

“Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40 and they reduce life expectancy by 27 years, the highest of any cancer and this must change. The Brain Tumour Charity is committed to fighting brain tumours on all fronts with a goal of doubling survival rates and halving the harm that brain tumours have on the quality of life – and it is only through the support from so many people like Ed, Charlie and the brilliant Underbelly team that we can strive towards those goals.

“It’s fantastic that the Big Brain Tumour Benefit has returned this year and has been able to raise £18,934. Thank you all for your incredible support.”

To further support the Brain Tumour Charity, please visit its Better Safe Than Tumour campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the early signs and symptoms of a brain tumour to improve early diagnosis times.

Anyone who would like to contribute to this important cause, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/braintumourbenefit

Chloe Petts – Underbelly Big Brain Tumour Benefit. Credit Lesley Martin

Frank Skinner – Underbelly Big Brain Tumour Benefit. Credit Lesley Martin

Hal Cruttenden – Underbelly Big Brain Tumour Benefit – credit Lesley Martin

Ivo Graham – Underbelly Big Brain Tumour Benefit. Credit Lesley Martin

Kiri Pritchard McLean – Underbelly Big Brain Tumour Benefit. Credit Lesley Martin

Lara Ricote – Underbelly Big Brain Tumour Benefit. Credit Lesley Martin

Larry Dean – Underbelly Big Brain Tumour Benefit. Credit Lesley Martin

Underbelly Co-Founder Ed Bartlam – Big Brain Tumour Benefit. Credit Lesley Martin

