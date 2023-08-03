Underbelly staged a preview show on Wednesday to officially kick off their programme of more than 150 events at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023.

Using their main venue, the grand McEwan Hall, Underbelly got the party started with a flavour of what’s on offer this year with a spectacular mix of comedy, dance and circus.

The event was hosted by comedian Sooz Kempner and comedy crime podcasters Kathy and Stella opened the show with a number from their hit musical Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder. Also performing were stand-up comic Emmanuel Sonubi, Untapped Theatre Award winners Dugsi Dayz, family entertainer Mario The Maker Magician, comedy dance act TUTU, circus troupe Sophie’s Surprise 29th, visionary acrobatics from Circa’s Peepshow, US Drag Race winner Monét X Change and world-class circus performers The 7 Fingers.

A wide programme of more than 150 shows in four venues offers everything from dazzling circus performers, awe-inspiring cabaret, captivating theatre, vibrant dance, fun-filled family entertainment, and side-splitting comedy – there’s truly something for everyone at Underbelly.

Underbelly’s Co-Directors Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam said: “What a wonderful night for our opening event! It’s brilliant to be back in Edinburgh for 2023 and we’re so excited to open the doors to another incredible Underbelly programme.”

For those looking for a good deal, 2-for-1 tickets are available now for a range of shows on 7 and 8 August. Families can also make the most of a Book 2 Tickets get 1 Free deal on weekday viewings of the family programme (Aug 16 -28t).

Highlights include:

For one night only in McEwan Hall Underbelly’s fifth Big Brain Tumour Benefit will host a massive line-up of Fringe stars in a raucous evening of comedy to help the fight against brain cancer. This year’s performers include Frank Skinner, Ivo Graham, Chloe Petts, Adam Kay, Hal Cruttenden, Lara Ricote and Emmanuel Sonubi, with more acts still to be announced! All box office income goes directly to The Brain Tumour Charity.

PHOTO Alan SimpsonUnderbelly’s official programme launch 2 August 2023 showcased a spectacular mix of comedy, dance, and circus. The event at McEwan Hall was hosted by comedian Sooz Kempner and comedy crime podcasters Kathy and Stella kicked things off. Also performing were stand-up Emmanuel Sonubi, Untapped theatre award winners Dugsi Dayz, Mario The Maker Magician, comedy dance act TUTU, circus troupe Sophie’s Surprise 29th, visionary acrobatics from Circa’s Peepshow, US Drag Race winner Monet X Change and world-class circus performers The 7 Fingers.

