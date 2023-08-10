Super at the Pleasance Courtyard
THE secret to the success or otherwise of many fringe shows is pacing and timing. You have an hour in a stuffy dark room. Use it well.
Superb was a superb example of using all sixty minutes as it brought us into the world of actors on a Hollywood sidewalk dressed as superheroes posing for photos at a dollar a time.
The story is told as a series of interviews given to a local paper. The dialogue or testimony bounces between Rick and Cat.
4 Stars
It skilfully takes us along their story as they struggle to get the slightest foothold on the Hollywood ladder.
It never judges or patronises the characters. You have a fair idea that there are people out there doing this just now but they still have dreams.
The script by Matthew Radway is superb as it paints a picture of Hollywood, sharing condos, a line in Sharknado and weddings in Las Vegas.
Max Dowler is Batman and Charlie Vero-Martin is Catwoman. They both show great restraint and yet deliver two wonderful performances.
You have the feeling that Rick may live and die in LA,playing superheroes for a dime a photo but he is giving it a go. And he is hero for all that.
