Super at the Pleasance Courtyard

THE secret to the success or otherwise of many fringe shows is pacing and timing. You have an hour in a stuffy dark room. Use it well.

Superb was a superb example of using all sixty minutes as it brought us into the world of actors on a Hollywood sidewalk dressed as superheroes posing for photos at a dollar a time.

The story is told as a series of interviews given to a local paper. The dialogue or testimony bounces between Rick and Cat.

4 Stars

It skilfully takes us along their story as they struggle to get the slightest foothold on the Hollywood ladder.

It never judges or patronises the characters. You have a fair idea that there are people out there doing this just now but they still have dreams.

The script by Matthew Radway is superb as it paints a picture of Hollywood, sharing condos, a line in Sharknado and weddings in Las Vegas.

Max Dowler is Batman and Charlie Vero-Martin is Catwoman. They both show great restraint and yet deliver two wonderful performances.

You have the feeling that Rick may live and die in LA,playing superheroes for a dime a photo but he is giving it a go. And he is hero for all that.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/super

