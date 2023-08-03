North Edinburgh is set to witness Scottish Football history on Saturday afternoon as The Spartans make their debut in the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) 2 when they welcome Clyde FC to Ainslie Park (3pm KO)

After securing promotion last season from the Lowland League via the pyramid system under Douglas Samuel’s stewardship, The Spartans became a record fourth team in the SPFL from Edinburgh.

Looking ahead to what promises to be a cracking opening day fixture against the Bully Wee, Manager Douglas Samuel said: “The big thing about the recent cup games is that you are taking confidence and momentum into the new season. We’ve a home game to start the new season and hopefully we can start with a win but that will be very difficult against the bookie’s favourites. I think we’re favourites to go down, Clyde are favourites to go up!

“We’ll find out a little bit more on day one but we’ll certainly take confidence and belief into that fixture on the back of not just this campaign but what we were able to achieve last year. The players achieved history last year, made history last year because they are good players and more importantly they are good people. They work hard for each other, they care about each other and you saw that on the park on Saturday by the effort they put in.”

Samuel, who has been at the helm for 12 years, added: “As a manager, I’ve always said let’s see where we are at Christmas, and you can set goals then but our objective is to keep on improving. Improving as a football club, improving as a team and I know it may sound a little bit corny but we’ll see where that takes us.”

Captain Kevin Waugh said: “It’s obviously a historic day for the football club and something to really look forward to. I feel like we always play better when we have a big crowd inside Ainslie Park, like we witnessed in the play-offs in particular and the boys always rise to the challenge. I’m sure Saturday will be no different.”

There promises to be a carnival experience inside the ground ahead of kick-off when local youth samba band Pulse of the Place will entertain what promises to be a bumper crowd inside the ground.

The match is the only senior football fixture being played in the capital on Saturday and the Spartans want you to love your football more locally.

Hibs fans have another 24 hours to wait to see their side in league action whilst Hearts, Edinburgh City and Civil Service Strollers are on the road. Any season ticket holder of the above clubs can pick up a Spartans season ticket for half price or watch Saturday’s game with 50% off admission on production of your club’s season ticket at the turnstiles.

Gates open at 2pm. Admission £15 adults, £10 concessions, youths 15-18 £5, u15 free entry. Souvenir match programme £3.

Captain Kevin Waugh v Dundee United

