North Edinburgh is set to witness Scottish Football history on Saturday afternoon as The Spartans make their debut in the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) 2 when they welcome Clyde FC to Ainslie Park (3pm KO)
After securing promotion last season from the Lowland League via the pyramid system under Douglas Samuel’s stewardship, The Spartans became a record fourth team in the SPFL from Edinburgh.
Looking ahead to what promises to be a cracking opening day fixture against the Bully Wee, Manager Douglas Samuel said: “The big thing about the recent cup games is that you are taking confidence and momentum into the new season. We’ve a home game to start the new season and hopefully we can start with a win but that will be very difficult against the bookie’s favourites. I think we’re favourites to go down, Clyde are favourites to go up!
“We’ll find out a little bit more on day one but we’ll certainly take confidence and belief into that fixture on the back of not just this campaign but what we were able to achieve last year. The players achieved history last year, made history last year because they are good players and more importantly they are good people. They work hard for each other, they care about each other and you saw that on the park on Saturday by the effort they put in.”
Samuel, who has been at the helm for 12 years, added: “As a manager, I’ve always said let’s see where we are at Christmas, and you can set goals then but our objective is to keep on improving. Improving as a football club, improving as a team and I know it may sound a little bit corny but we’ll see where that takes us.”
Captain Kevin Waugh said: “It’s obviously a historic day for the football club and something to really look forward to. I feel like we always play better when we have a big crowd inside Ainslie Park, like we witnessed in the play-offs in particular and the boys always rise to the challenge. I’m sure Saturday will be no different.”
There promises to be a carnival experience inside the ground ahead of kick-off when local youth samba band Pulse of the Place will entertain what promises to be a bumper crowd inside the ground.
The match is the only senior football fixture being played in the capital on Saturday and the Spartans want you to love your football more locally.
Hibs fans have another 24 hours to wait to see their side in league action whilst Hearts, Edinburgh City and Civil Service Strollers are on the road. Any season ticket holder of the above clubs can pick up a Spartans season ticket for half price or watch Saturday’s game with 50% off admission on production of your club’s season ticket at the turnstiles.
Gates open at 2pm. Admission £15 adults, £10 concessions, youths 15-18 £5, u15 free entry. Souvenir match programme £3.
loveholidays up brand awareness at Tynecastle
Hearts new back-of-shirt sponsor is loveholidays who were announced as the club’s official holiday partner earlier this year. Hearts and loveholidays first linked up in February, creating content that brought fans closer to the team, such as ‘Aussies loveholidays’ and ‘The Big loveholidays Quiz’, as well as running exclusive competitions for supporters. This will continue…
Capital duo learn their Euro opponents
Hibs and Hearts have both found out their next opponents in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Hibs learned who they were playing around 30 minutes after the final whistle in their 6-1 defeat of Inter Club d’Escaldes at Easter Road. Lee Johnson’s squad face FC Luzern with the first-leg at Easter Road on August 10…
Goalkeeping headache for Hibs boss
Hibs may be forced into signing an emergency goalkeeper for their cinch Premiership home clash with St Mirren on Sunday after suffering two injuries in Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League clash at Easter Road. Scottish international David Marshall injured a hamstring in the warm-up and simmer signing Jojo Wollacott had to go off early in…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Robin Ince: Weapons of Empathy★★★★★
Robin Ince has endeared himself to me before his show even starts. First he hands out cards and asks us all to write down any books that have helped us be more empathetic, to understand how someone else thinks and feels. I love lists and I love recommending books. We’re going to have things in…
Hibs thrash Inter to cruise into next round
Hibs fans were singing in the rain as their favourites overturned a 2-1 deficit to coast into the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, disposing of Andorran opposition, Inter Club d’Escaldes, 6-1 at Easter Road. That’s despite losing a goalkeeper in the warm-up and a second stopper in the early stages, but Martin Boyle…
Assembly Festival surviving on short term loan – outstanding debt puts 2024 shows at risk
The boss of the Edinburgh Fringe’s longest running and largest venue operator has suggested that Assembly Festival may not be around for the 2024 Festival. William Burdett-Coutts, Assembly Festival’s founder and artistic director, revealed the company is surviving on a short-term loan after being crippled with debts from organising a festival during Coventry’s City of…
