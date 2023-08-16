The Spartans welcome Elgin in latest SPFL encounter

The Spartans welcome Elgin City to Ainslie Park this Saturday as the SPFL 2 newbies set out to turn two positive draws in their opening games into their first victory of the campaign.

Douglas Samuel’s side have delivered strong performances against Clyde who dropped from League 1 and Dumbarton who finished runners-up in the competition last season.

It’s been a pair of profitable goals from Jamie Dishington that have earned comeback points for Spartans and the playmaker is keen to turn these into winners next time out.

Saturday’s game is being sponsored by the side’s young supporters ‘Ultras North’ who have been producing plenty noise and adding to the match day experience with their exuberance and enthusiasm whilst getting right behind their heroes.

With Hibs and Hearts not in action until Sunday, it’s an ideal opportunity for fans to get a weekend’s worth of football across the capital and Spartans continue to offer a half price offer for season ticket holders of both Premiership clubs. Just show your club’s season ticket at the turnstile to benefit from this deal.

Kick-off is 3.00pm.

Admission prices are £15 Adults, £10 Concessions (Students / OAPS) and £5 for Youths aged 15-18. Tickets can be purchased in advance via Fanbase https://app.fanbaseclub.com/Fan/Tickets/ChooseQuantity?ticketId=187&fixtureId=3427 or pay at the gate.

Free Season Tickets are also available for Kids under 16.

Dishington v Dumbarton

Mark Brown A Client Manager with an independent invoice financier firm during the day. Outside the office I volunteer as Media Manager across the Spartans FC family. Political hopeful. Broken / Retired Prop who played rugby for Scotland in his prime... This author does not have any more posts.

