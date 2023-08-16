Sporting history was made at Swanston Golf Club when 11-year-old Alannah Nichol defeated defending champion Susan Greenfield to win the 2023 ladies championship.

In doing so Alannah equalled a record set by Carly Booth who, aged 11 in 2003, became the youngest winner of a golf club ladies championship in Great Britain when she triumphed at the Dunblane New club.

Carly has gone on to win three times on the ladies European professional tour.

It was some feat by Alannah to upstage a men’s champion who was being crowned for the seventh time but that is what has happened to Malcolm Campbell given the historical element.

Malcolm’s latest victory could not have been closer against Ross Fergus. He was one up after 36 holes with the pair going to the final tee all-square!

As well as the individual champions our photograph shows some winners of various categories.

Roll of Honour:

Men’s 5 day membership – Andrew Murdoch; Senior A – club captain Graeme Millar; Senior B – Willie Firth; Ladies bronze – Margaret MacConnachie; Men’s C – Wez Cowley; Men’s B – Ross Ferguson; A Plate – Stuart Steel.

Additionally a number of junior champions were confirmed led by overall champion Taylor Russell. Also, Harry Williamson (under-14), Summer Xie (girls under-14), Ethan Davie (under-12).

Swanston ladies champion Alannah Nichol (11)

Swanston men’s champion Malcolm Campbell

