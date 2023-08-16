Northfield House Hotel has been demolished on Wednesday following a series of fires over the last week or so.

The fire service has attended on multiple occasions, but even the security fence around the property has not managed to save it from destruction. All that is now left is a pile of rubble.

Ian Murray MP said on Tuesday: “The building was in an extremely poor condition this morning with the roof having collapsed into the floors below with some of them also collapsing. This information was relayed to the City Of Edinburgh Council who are content that the building is unsafe and have requested that it is demolished ASAP. Prior to demolition taking place the utilities to the building have to be removed, this is ongoing at present and should be completed this evening.

“The main contractor has been instructed by the owner, to provide 24/7 security on-site and this will be in place from 1500 hours today, fencing already in place at the site will remain. It is anticipated that demolition works will commence on Wednesday 16th August.”

Mr Murray also confirmed that the police investigation into the fires and the cause of them is ongoing with CCTV being checked to identify those responsible for the arson attacks.

He said: “This hotel was a cherished Liberton institution for years and it is deeply upsetting to see it go out this way. Those responsible for its neglect and the damage done by arson should be held to account for their actions.”

PHOTO Craig Duncan

PHOTO Craig Duncan

PHOTO Craig Duncan

