Hibs may be forced into signing an emergency goalkeeper for their cinch Premiership home clash with St Mirren on Sunday after suffering two injuries in Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League clash at Easter Road.

Scottish international David Marshall injured a hamstring in the warm-up and simmer signing Jojo Wollacott had to go off early in the game after damaging a leg muscle kicking the ball upfield.

Young Polish stopper Maksymilian Boruc took over and manager Lee Johnson (pictured) said the injuries put the club in a “tricky” position as regards Sunday.

He told BBC Scotland: “We may have to have an emergency loan.”

The manager was pleased to have sent the fans home happy with the 6-1 win over Inter Club d’Escaldes and conceded that Hibs played some good football.

He was also delighted that Martin Boyle was able to make his comeback and score two goals and added: “We showed our strength in depth at the end and we were able to give Reuben McAllister (a 17-year-old) his debut.”

