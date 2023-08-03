Hibs and Hearts have both found out their next opponents in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Hibs learned who they were playing around 30 minutes after the final whistle in their 6-1 defeat of Inter Club d’Escaldes at Easter Road.

Lee Johnson’s squad face FC Luzern with the first-leg at Easter Road on August 10 and the return in Switzerland on August 17.

The Swiss were held 1-1 in the second-leg of the second qualifying round on their home pitch but edged through on a 3-2 aggregate over the two legs.

Manager Mario Frick and his men are based in Lucerne and play in the Super League, the top tier of the Swiss league system. They have won the national title once and the cup on three occasions after being founded in 1901.

Hearts travel to Rosenborg in Norway for their tie with the first leg on August 10 (7pm) in the Lerkendal Stadion with the return at Tynecastle on August 17 (19.45).

Rosenborg have an interim head coach in Svein Maalen and edged Crusaders from Northern Ireland 3-2 in their second qualifying round tie and they play in Trondheim. They have won a record 26 league titles and have appeared in more UEFA Cup matches than any other side from Norway.

The team have taken part in the Champions League group stage on 11 occasions and reached the quarter-finals in 1996-97 and they are currently ninth in their league with six wins and four draws plus seven defeats in 17 games in the Eliteserien.

Hearts’ technical director Steven Naismith (pictured) and his men know this will be a tough test particularly as it comes early in the season and with the Norwegian club well into their own domestic competition.

