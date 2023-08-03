Hearts new back-of-shirt sponsor is loveholidays who were announced as the club’s official holiday partner earlier this year.

Hearts and loveholidays first linked up in February, creating content that brought fans closer to the team, such as ‘Aussies loveholidays’ and ‘The Big loveholidays Quiz’, as well as running exclusive competitions for supporters.

This will continue into the new season with an exclusive competition to win a home shirt signed by new Aussie midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof (pictured).

Fans can also expect to see even more of loveholidays inside Tynecastle on match days this season through pitch-side LED and big screen advertising.

The move marks loveholidays’ first-ever shirt sponsorship deal and reflects its renewed focus on brand marketing to support its continued growth. The online travel agent is now the UK’s largest online travel agent and is set to help over 2.5 million British people to go on holiday this year.

Catriona McCallum, Hearts’ commercial and marketing director, said: “This year’s agreement sees them joining our kit partners as a back-of- shirt sponsor, whilst continuing to bring our magnificent supporters and players closer together with exciting and engaging collaborative content.

loveholidays offers Scottish holidaymakers a choice of more than 25,000 hotels and flights from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow International, Glasgow Prestwick and Inverness.

