The art installation North Edinburgh looks the bees’ knees at the moment as the weather improves.

Commissioned in 2021 by North Edinburgh Arts the Scran Fir Bees artwork (literally food for bees) was installed by environmental artist, Natalie Taylor.

The living artwork reminding everyone of the importance of bees is on a verge in Muirhouse. It is best viewed from the red bridge over Ferry Road, but is equally lovely at ground level.

It features nectar rich wildflowers to attract pollinators including bees, butterflies, hoverflies and ladybirds.

Natalie Taylor said: “Sadly as you are probably aware, the UK has lost 60% of our pollinators in 20 years. pollinator stats over last 20 years. This has serious implications for us humans as one in three bites of food is insect pollinated, contributing £690 million to the UK agricultural industry.

The Scran Fir Bees landscape artworks currently have three versions in partnership with Edinburgh City Council. It also encompassed BEES on Roseburn cylepath, next to Drylaw Park, commissioned by Drylaw Neighbourhood Centre in Oct 2022 and BEES= SCRAN at Fidra Court. All the artworks have been seeded in collaboration with the local residents.

If we manage to secure additional funding the idea is to create a ‘bee corridor’ linking this artwork to the regenerative Lauriston Farm in the North. bee corridors are important as they create ‘ stopping off’ points for pollinators as they fly over our cities and rural areas. With 97% of meadows gone since the Second World War.

11/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson AN art installation in Edinburgh looked the bees knees as Scotland enjoyed a late summer surge today. Temperatures climbed as kids prepared to go back to school later this month. This installation on the city’s Ferry Road was commissioned in 2021 by North Edinburgh Arts and was put in place by environmental artist Natalie Taylor. It features nectar rich wildflowers to attract pollinators including bees, butterflies, hoverflies and ladybirds.

11/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Natalie Taylor AN art installation in Edinburgh looked the bees knees as Scotland enjoyed a late summer surge today. Temperatures climbed as kids prepared to go back to school later this month. This installation on the city’s Ferry Road was commissioned in 2021 by North Edinburgh Arts and was put in place by environmental artist Natalie Taylor. It features nectar rich wildflowers to attract pollinators including bees, butterflies, hoverflies and ladybirds.

11/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Natalie Taylor AN art installation in Edinburgh looked the bees knees as Scotland enjoyed a late summer surge today. Temperatures climbed as kids prepared to go back to school later this month. This installation on the city’s Ferry Road was commissioned in 2021 by North Edinburgh Arts and was put in place by environmental artist Natalie Taylor. It features nectar rich wildflowers to attract pollinators including bees, butterflies, hoverflies and ladybirds.

11/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Natalie Taylor AN art installation in Edinburgh looked the bees knees as Scotland enjoyed a late summer surge today. Temperatures climbed as kids prepared to go back to school later this month. This installation on the city’s Ferry Road was commissioned in 2021 by North Edinburgh Arts and was put in place by environmental artist Natalie Taylor. It features nectar rich wildflowers to attract pollinators including bees, butterflies, hoverflies and ladybirds.

11/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson AN art installation in Edinburgh looked the bees knees as Scotland enjoyed a late summer surge today. Temperatures climbed as kids prepared to go back to school later this month. This installation on the city’s Ferry Road was commissioned in 2021 by North Edinburgh Arts and was put in place by environmental artist Natalie Taylor. It features nectar rich wildflowers to attract pollinators including bees, butterflies, hoverflies and ladybirds.

11/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson AN art installation in Edinburgh looked the bees knees as Scotland enjoyed a late summer surge today. Temperatures climbed as kids prepared to go back to school later this month. This installation on the city’s Ferry Road was commissioned in 2021 by North Edinburgh Arts and was put in place by environmental artist Natalie Taylor. It features nectar rich wildflowers to attract pollinators including bees, butterflies, hoverflies and ladybirds.

11/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson AN art installation in Edinburgh looked the bees knees as Scotland enjoyed a late summer surge today. Temperatures climbed as kids prepared to go back to school later this month. This installation on the city’s Ferry Road was commissioned in 2021 by North Edinburgh Arts and was put in place by environmental artist Natalie Taylor. It features nectar rich wildflowers to attract pollinators including bees, butterflies, hoverflies and ladybirds.

11/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Shot 1/12/22 AN art installation in Edinburgh looked the bees knees as Scotland enjoyed a late summer surge today. Temperatures climbed as kids prepared to go back to school later this month. This installation on the city’s Ferry Road was commissioned in 2021 by North Edinburgh Arts and was put in place by environmental artist Natalie Taylor. It features nectar rich wildflowers to attract pollinators including bees, butterflies, hoverflies and ladybirds.

PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

Like this: Like Loading...