EIFF Cinema under the stars

The Edinburgh International Film Festival begins on Friday, and there will be outdoor screenings in the Quad at the University to enjoy over the weekend.

“Family-friendly titles with artists’ film, a live soundtrack to a classic, a wuxia-influenced double-bill, and some cracking new films, in a programme set to make your heart sing. Includes collaborations with Edinburgh International Festival, Alchemy Film & Arts and Hippodrome Silent Film Festival (HippFest). All screenings are ticketed and Pay What You Can.”

Kate Taylor, EIFF Programme Director, said: “With Cinema under the Stars we welcome Edinburgh audiences to a weekend of gorgeous, imaginative and uplifting films. We’re particularly excited to present previews of new feature films Scrapper, surely the most charming UK film of the year, and Let The Canary Sing, a film infused with infectious New York punk pop energy. Additionally we’ve got Oscar®-winners, we’ve got cats, and we’ve got Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung as lover assassins. Time to bust out the picnic blanket for a magical weekend.”

Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

Watch here as the glasshouse is being renovated. The timelapse shows four months of work in 60 seconds

Library of Mistakes

Never heard of it? Then you have an opportunity to visit the library in Melville Street Lane later this week.

Edinburgh Community Lottery

Any charity or good cause can sign up to the Edinburgh Community Lottery. It is a free fundraising opportunity for all charities in the city and and easy way for everyone to help out while having a chance of winning a prize.

Find out more here on the EVOC website.

Our August issue

Our August newspaper is on the streets now and we hope you like it.

Our cover story is about Rachel, with a strapline to our exclusive story about the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

And inside we have a feature from George Mair who is writing for us for the first time this month – and loads of sport from both Nigel Duncan and Bill Lothian.

If you would like to receive a copy just a wee bit ahead of everyone else then please subscribe by clicking on the image below. (And do read about Rachel and the Barbie story here)

