Anglers debate about the price of a fly line, whether they should invest in an expensive one or a cheap one, and industry expert, Martyn Robinson said: “One of the most important parts of getting the fly where it needs to be is the fly line.”

Robinson said quality lines can provide extra distance for the same effort and more expensive lines have increased durability and the sales manager for industry giants Rio/Sage said: “You get what you pay for.”

He was representing the company at a special weekend in the Edinburgh Angling Centre at Granton where Robinson explained to visitors the various lines and rods in the range they market.

Robinson from Leeds said: “The most important thing with any fly line is to clean it regularly. Even if you give it a quick wash it still maintains the dirt. Rio do a special cloth and you will be surprised at how much dirt comes off even if you wash it first.

“If you look after it you will get a lot more use out of that fly line. There are lots of other things you can use apart from the Rio cloth but that actually pulls the dirt out as it is slightly coarser than a normal cloth and that pulls the dirt out first. Then you can treat it with any line lubricant.”

He added: “Go for the best line you can afford, it will pay off in the long run. The line is a very important part of your outfit.”

PICTURE: Martyn Robinson (left), sales director of Rio/Sage talking to fly casting expert Jim Fearn at the casting pool in Edinburgh Angling Centre at Granton. Picture by Nigel Duncan

