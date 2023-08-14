Edinburgh-based Armstrong Gardens and Landscapes has made two key appointments as part of a major investment in a new division of the business.

The city landscaper has expanded its operation to include a design division, the growth coming on the back of a recently reported record turnover of £1.2 million.

The strong financial performance has allowed founder Fraser Armstrong to bolster his team with the recruitment of Jack Verran as Landscape Design and Horticulture Manager and Matt Nelson as a Landscape Architect.

Most recently Jack worked on key public realm Landscape Architect developments across Glasgow which included the development of the Pollok Country Park in preparation for the high-profile reopening of the Burrell Collection.

He has 15 years’ experience across landscape architecture, landscape design and build, horticulture, forestry and eco-tourism.

Matt brings with him extensive experience from various landscape architecture, ecology, engineering and garden design practices throughout the Lothians with projects having included the capital’s Portobello High School, Shawfair Park and various environmental assessments.

“It’s four years since I set out on this journey and right from the outset, I wanted to build a successful business by growing steadily,” said Mr Armstrong, who has also introduced some of the latest software as part of the six-figure expansion, including high performance architectural software and surveying equipment.

“Our recent financial results show we have achieved that and we can push on from here. No two garden designs are the same and no two people want the same outside space. We have the people and technology here who can bring these visions to reality.

“I’m really pleased with our progress. We have a good balance of skills between the design and installation team allowing us to focus on large-scale domestic contracts as well as commercial projects.

“There aren’t many companies that do both. There are lots of contractors who only do the hard landscaping, having been given a plan by designers, but will not have had any input themselves, which can be a bit disjointed. Very few firms do both areas and do them well and that’s our target.

“I’m delighted to now have the garden design division up and running. We want to build on that service and take it to the next level to offer a complete design and build service to clients by being a specialist in both areas.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jack Verran said: “It’s an exciting time to be working for the company as we have the skillsets, experience, technology and innovative spirit to meet the needs of both domestic garden design and commercial projects.

“We’re channelling the craftsmanship of stonemasons, joiners, landscapers and horticulturists. It’s exciting to collaborate with all these skills and interpret them into the design element. The opportunities for creativity in our Landscape Design team are endless and are hugely beneficial to our clients.

“Through our design and build process we can allow customers to secure a guaranteed date in the diary whilst having the luxury to choose from costed 2D and 3D design options that work with their needs on a functional, aesthetic and costings level.

“Being part of an ambitious, growing business is very appealing and the team is looking forward to the next part of the Armstrong journey.”

