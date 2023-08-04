This is the up to date list of roadworks in Edinburgh for the next week or so.

All of the newest advice is highlighted in blue for convenience.

Some of the new entries relate to the Men Elite Road Race which takes place on Sunday between Holyrood and The Queensferry Crossing passing down The Mound and through Stockbridge.

Some of this is to advise of changes for the Festival. For example the Lawnmarket is now closed to most traffic except buses – “The road is closed to motor vehicles between 10:30hrs – 17:00hrs (daily) with the exception of buses, cyclists and authorised vehicles. Also no left turn at George IV Bridge and no right turn at Bank Street.”

George Street is now closed between Hanover Street and Frederick Street.

There is also a lot of resurfacing work carrying on. If you see anything which is not on the list then let @EdinTravel know.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

