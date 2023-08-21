A public consultation will be held on 29 August between 4pm and 7.30pm at the Central Hall in West Tollcross where owners and developers Silvermills Estates & Land Ltd plan to use the site of the former Atik nightclub for purpose built student accommodation (PBSA).

Silvermills is seeking to deliver a PBSA-led mixed-use development, including commercial/community uses at a ground floor level, providing active frontage.

Commercial/community uses could include a restaurant/café, community space, fitness/martial arts studio. The intention is that the PBSA will be located in three blocks of accommodation, centred around a generous ground floor courtyard, opening westwards towards Lochrin Terrace.

By delivering three blocks, a landscaped central courtyard will be created. This will aim to provide a sense of place and quality to the facilities, which may include social lounges, cinemas, gym facilities, learning and co-working areas, as well as more incidental ancillary uses such as laundries and reception space.

Redevelopment of this brownfield site will serve to address a chronic undersupply of student accommodation, and through this potentially free up housing more appropriate for families.

It will also masterplan the whole site to provide a coherent development, as well as serving to minimise anti-social behaviour that can be created due to the nightclub.

Public Consultation

A public consultation event will take place on Tuesday 29th August at Central Hall. Exhibition boards outlining the development will be available to view, with the development team on hand to answer any questions you might have. Feedback forms will also be available to allow views to be given.

Exhibition material detailing the proposed development will be available to view on the website from 9am on Tuesday 29th August.

