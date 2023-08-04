Old Craighall Road set for 12 week closure as new housing development progresses

Alternative routes for buses and motorists during the closure of a busy road have been revealed by housing developers Cala ahead of a public exhibition.

Old Craighall Road, in Midlothian, will see a large section closed for 12 weeks from next month as construction work on a new 620-home housing development at nearby Newton and Wellington farms moves forward.

Midlothian Council said the closure would allow upgrading work which is being planned for the road including creating a bus park-and-ride and new spine road.

However it has sparked anger from some users on social media with one describing new housing developments in the area as a ‘sea of Lego land bland’.

Cala says a meeting announced by Midlothian Council for Danderhall Community Hub on Thursday, August 10, from 6pm to 8pm, will be a public exhibition of its plans for the community, including maps showing the extent of the road closure, alternative routes for local residents and diversions.

Old Craighall Road will close from the ‘Welcome to Midlothian’ sign travelling from East Lothian past Monkton House to the entrance to Millerhill from September 6.

An alternative vehicle route south of the road for local residents and footpath to the north have been outlined in a map which will be shown on the developer’s boards at the exhibition and is available to view here cala.co.uk/newton.

However Cala declined to allow the Local Democracy Reporting Service to share the local alternatives map saying it had been distributed to local residents and was not “relevant to the wider public messaging”.

They have, however, provided alternative route proposals for other motorists heading to the bypass or Edinburgh and the east, as well as the planned diversions for the 151 Millerhill to Musselburgh bus route via Fort Kinnaird with connections to other services.

A spokesperson for Cala said: “As part of our new development, we have planned extensive infrastructure improvements that are set to serve the local community for years to come.

“Alongside Midlothian Council, we will be hosting a public exhibition that will continue that engagement with local people, explaining in detail the road closure proposals, as well as diversion routes that will benefit residents and commuters alike. Information will also regularly be updated on our website.”

by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

