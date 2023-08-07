Edinburgh’s craft beer festival has confirmed the list of breweries scheduled to take part in the inaugural edition in September at Summerhall.



The Gravity Beer Festival has invited a mix of new and established breweries and this year participants are Barneys Beer, Campervan Brewery, Holy Goat Brewing, Dead End Brew Machine, Newbarns Brewery, Otherworld Brewing and Brew Toon.

They will be joined by breweries from south of the Border including McColls Brewery, Attic Brew Co, The Kernel, Brew York,

Adnams, Rock Leopard and ABYSS Brewing.



Rachel Auty, head of marketing at Brew York said: “Edinburgh is an amazing city for beer and we have been visiting for many years, so

we’re really excited to be back pouring our beers for the people of Scotland.

“The festival looks like it’s going to be a great event and to mark the occasion we’ve saved some of our super-special barrel-aged beers to pour.”

Cider drinkers have not been forgotten and Hard Pressed Cider will guide them through their selection of the best craft ciders in the country.



Andrew Barnett of Barney’s Beer, co-organiser of the festival with Summerhall, said it was all about bringing friends together and supporting the industry.



“We’re operating a ticket profit share at Gravity Beer Festival, meaning that all the ticket profits will be spilt equally amongst all the breweries who will be exhibiting. It’s just our little way of supporting the industry. We’re not looking to make any money

from it ourselves, it’s more about putting together a fun weekend for everyone.”



A series of lectures will be held on subjects including learning about hops to beer tasting with prestigious brewers.

Each session includes the access to the festival, a complementary glass, and samples from all the brewery stalls.

Friday 29th of September – 2pm to 5pm (trade Session + limited public tickets available) – £37.50

Friday 29th of September – 6pm to 10pm: – £37.50

Saturday 30th of September – 12.30pm to 4.30pm – £37.50

Saturday 30th of September – 6pm to 10pm – £37.50

PICTURE: Summerhall by Lena Larsson Photography

