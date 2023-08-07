Police Scotland has released images of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries into an assault which took place in Edinburgh on Saturday, 20 May 2023.

The incident happened on Hanover Street in the city at around 4.15am.

The man is described as aged between 20-30 years old, medium build, black hair with a tattoo on his left hand. He was wearing a grey and white two-tone puffer jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “We are keen to speak to this man who may have information which could assist with our enquiries. I would encourage him or anyone who may recognise him to contact us.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0804 of 20 May 2023. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

