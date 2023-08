Winners at the penultimate Hutchison Vale Community Sports Club Football Camp of the summer are:

Left to right – Ruby Heath (Camper of the week), Teigan Mackenzie (skills award), Astyn McDonagh (skills award), Jack Dunn (skills badge), Fergus Cheung (runner-up, camper of the week).

The final camp takes place from Monday 7 August.

Details for a late application are contained here: https://hutchison-vale-football-club.classforkids.io/camp/8

Like this: Like Loading...