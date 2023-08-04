One of the largest affordable new-build developments in Scotland has been given the seal of approval by Housing Minister, Paul McLennan MSP.

The £80 million new-build project at West Craigs in Edinburgh includes 425 new energy-efficient homes which will be built by Wheatley Group.

Scotland’s leading housing, care and property-management group is building 238 homes for social rent and 187 for mid-market rent within the prime location in the west of the capital.

The homes for social rent will be for Wheatley Homes East, with the mid-market rentals for Lowther – both part of Wheatley Group.

The East Lothian MSP was given a tour of the development, which is Wheatley Group’s largest new-build development to date.

The Minister was joined by Wheatley Group Chair Jo Armstrong, Wheatley Group Chief Executive Steven Henderson, Vice-Chair of Wheatley Homes East, Helen Howden, and Cllr Jane Meagher, the Convener of the Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Committee at the City of Edinburgh Council.

Mr McLennan said: “The right to a warm, safe and affordable home is critical to wellbeing and is a right everyone deserves. Wheatley Group plays a significant role in increasing the range of housing available to rent throughout Scotland.

“The Scottish Government is supporting this new build development with over £41 million. This will enable the Wheatley Group to provide 425 high quality energy-efficient affordable homes here at West Craigs.

“High quality housing is a key pillar of Housing to 2040, whilst also eradicating fuel poverty and homelessness and ensuring everyone has access to green space and essential services, and I welcome the opportunity to see for myself the construction of these much-needed new affordable homes here in Edinburgh.”

The new Wheatley homes at West Craigs will include a mix of two to four-bedroom houses, and one, two and three-bedroom flats, with 19 homes suitable for wheelchair users.

The development will also include 33 Livingwell homes, the Group’s service – provided by Wheatley Care – to support older tenants to live independently, as well as 19 flats provided by Wheatley Care to support people with complex needs.

The £80 million project includes funding from The Scottish Government through The City of Edinburgh Council.

The developer believes that the new properties will help increase the supply of affordable homes in Edinburgh and will include low-carbon features such as solar panels, high levels of insulation, energy-efficient boilers and electric car charging points.

Wheatley Group Chief Executive Steven Henderson said: “We were delighted to welcome the Housing Minister to West Craigs and to see how we are turning of mission of ‘Better Homes, Better Lives’ into reality.

“Working with our partners in Scottish Government and the City of Edinburgh Council, we will be able to create 425 much-needed affordable homes in a highly desirable part of the country.

“These bright, modern, energy-efficient homes will become a key part of a fabulous new community for our tenants and families.”

The new Wheatley homes form part of the wider transformation of West Craigs, which will see up to 1200 new homes for private sale, and the creation of shops, two public parks and a primary school.

The first phase of Wheatley homes at West Craigs is due to complete by the end of 2024.

Cllr Jane Meagher, Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener, said: “This is one of the biggest projects we have ever supported through the Affordable Housing Supply Programme and a brilliant example of the benefits building affordable housing at scale can bring to Edinburgh.

“The first phase of development is well underway and will deliver 300 homes, plus we have another 125 in the pipeline.

“So many of the homes we’re building here will be for social rent, which the city desperately needs. Building more social rented homes is a priority and demand is only going to increase as Edinburgh grows. Over 50 homes will also be designed for people with complex needs in mind, providing good quality accessible homes.

“Work with Wheatley to deliver this scheme is an example of effective partnership with Registered Social Landlords too, which is essential to providing the homes we need.

“There is so much on the doorstep for West Craigs, from the fantastic woodland and parks in the area to cycle ways connecting it to the rest of the city. It’s a growing community between Barnton and The Gyle and – thanks to this development – hundreds of people will be able to call it home.”

Steven Simpson, Managing Director of The Cruden Group, who are building the new homes said: “It’s a privilege to work on delivering this transformational new development and Wheatley Group’s biggest housing development to date.

“These high-quality homes are packed with low-energy features, have been designed to suit a variety of differing needs and will create a vibrant new community.

“Throughout this build programme we will be bringing a range of community benefits to this area such as new jobs, apprenticeships, new training opportunities and support for a number of local community initiatives.”

