If you travel to Edinburgh with the 100% electric rail operator Lumo then make it easy by adding a PlusBus ticket to get around the city when you get here.

Lumo running between Edinburgh and London with its single class service now offers passengers the option to add on a PlusBus ticket for £4.50 when they buy a train ticket. The PlusBus ticket offers unlimited onwards bus and tram travel in and around the city, allowing visitors to travel around to Fringe venues comfortably and conveniently.

As well as using PlusBus to visit the Fringe festival venues throughout the city, customers will also be able to use public transport in Edinburgh to attend different tourist attractions. Some examples are:

The Royal Yacht Britannia Explore each of the five decks of The Royal Yacht Britannia and discover what life was like during Royal service on board Queen Elizabeth II’s former floating palace.

The National Gallery of Modern Art The National Gallery offers a vibrant programme of artist residencies, commissions, exhibitions, talks, film screenings, and workshops. The collection has been a source of inspiration to artists from all over the world.

Royal Botanic Gardens Set in over 70 acres of beautiful landscape, visitors can experience an extravaganza of plants from around the world, learn about the Garden’s rich and diverse Living Collection and enjoy panoramic views of the city.



More information on PlusBus or Lumo websites.

