Gilmerton Bowling Club’s Emma Mitchell, 19, is the new Scottish ladies singles bowling champion after winning the national title at Ayr over the weekend.

The teenager received a rousing welcome back at her club and tributes included one from her former football team – Edinburgh City FC.

Midlothian Bowling Association were quick to acclaim their new title holder while also on social media a poster recalled family connections, saying: “All the early bounce games with your dad and brothers have paid off big time – brilliant.”

Emma had to negotiate five ties at Ayr against Julie McDowell (Maxwelltown), Izzy Rogerson (Newton Stewart), Lesley Doig (Strathmiglo), Chloe Stewart (Northern) and in the final Caroline Brown of Motherwell who she defeated 21-17.

Some were streamed at the Gilmerton Club.

