The local champions posed on the 18th green following the Merchants of Edinburgh Golf Club’s annual championships.

Pictured eft to right – Mike Leitch (club champion), Allan Douglas (gents ‘B’ champion), Christine Boal (ladies ‘B’ champion), Sarah Stitchbury (ladies champion) and Paul Mortimer (gents ‘C’ champion).

And below Neil Simpson, club captain, presented the junior championship trophy to Rory Allan with runner-up Rory Laird alongside.

The various champions at Craigmillar Park golf club for 2023 proudly display their trophies below.

Left to right:- Alan McAlpine (gents B), Daniel Hogg (junior), Craig Charters (gents A), Fiona Tyrrell (ladies B), Karen Ballantyne (ladies A) and Brian Fairgrieve (gents senior)

