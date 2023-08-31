Tonight at Ingliston it is Paolo Nutini who will take to the stage already graced by The Killers earlier in the week to huge acclaim.

Following reports that it took around two hours to get out of the car park on Tuesday night after The Killers concert, the best advice is to get on your bike or use public transport.

EDINBURGH TRAMS

Additional tram services and a dedicated shuttle bus are laid on to ensure that concertgoers can get home or back to their hotel late at night.

The operator is running extra services until around midnight on evenings when Paolo Nutini takes to the stage at the Royal Highland Centre.

A shuttle bus will also link the tram stop at Ingliston Park & Ride site with the Royal Highland Centre.

LOTHIAN BUSES

The bus company is running special Number 98 services from the city centre to Ingliston. Service 98 departs from George Street East End (Stop GL) and serves stops at Shandwick Place (stop SD), Haymarket Station (stop HH) and then all stops along the A8 to the Maybury such as Roseburn, Murrayfield, Edinburgh Zoo and Corstorphine.

From City Centre (George Street East End)

1600, 1615, 1630 then every 10 minutes until 1915, 1930.

From Royal Highland Showgrounds, North Car Park

2130, 2200, 2210, 2220 then every 5 – 10 minutes until 2330.

Corstorphine Connections

The road and street changes in Corstorphine creating a Low Traffic Neighbourhood continue to occupy column inches. Now the Liberal Democrat councillors who represent this one-party ward have called upon the council to listen to the results of their survey.

The councillors asked 1,000 people – who they said are largely resident in the ward – what their views were about the new road layouts.

At least one resident has made their views about the Manse Road bus gate known by cutting down the pole holding up the camera. It is understood a specialist piece of equipment was used and Police Scotland continue to investigate the criminal damage.

At the last council by-election in this ward earlier this year the electorate totalled 19,435.

The council’s consultation on the changes runs until November 2023.

Read more about this here.

Merchiston Community Council – Polwarth Roundabout

The community council has produced a report on Polwarth Roundabout declaring that it is unsafe for pavement users and cyclists. “In the words of one resident it is an awful risky junction”.

The report took one year to produce on the roundabout which 70,000 vehicles negotiate each week. Around 7,000 pavement users will cross in the immediate area where there is only one ageing zebra crossing and two pedestrian islands.

A spokesperson for the community council said: “In our report, we make 12 key proposals. One of our main ideas is to reassert the primacy of the east/west route along Polwarth Gardens, which is traversed by Lothian buses 10 and 27. Specifically, the mini-roundabout at the junction of Polwarth Gardens and Polwarth Crescent should be replaced by a T-junction, with a ‘Stop’ sign and an advanced stop line (waiting space) for cyclists.”

Reviews

Reviews keep trickling in but we think that this may be one of the last – the late author Joan Lingard was born in a taxi on The Royal Mile.

Our Rosemary Kaye has written about this event at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Read more here.

