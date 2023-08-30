The measures introduced in the Corstorphine/Murrayfield ward which the council say will restrict through traffic and make the area safer are largely not wanted according to local councillors who demand that the council listens to residents.

The Transport Convener has responded by saying he has not heard directly from the local councillors as they claim, but that he would be happy to talk.

The three Liberal Democrat councillors who represent the ward have meantime conducted their own survey. Cllr Euan Davidson confirmed the details. He said: “We asked for views on the Manse Road Bus Gate, the changes on Featherhall Avenue, the closure of the junction at Featherhall Crescent/Meadow Place Road, the changes on Kirk Loan and a general question on other potential measures.

“Paper copies were distributed in the affected streets and was emailed out via our newsletter. We had over 1000 responses, the vast majority live in Corstorphine.”

They report that more than 1,000 locals responded to the questions asked (which are reproduced below) showing 60% who strongly oppose most of the measures. The councillors also say that opposition is particularly strong in regard to the bus gate on Manse Road.

The three councillors call upon the council to listen to residents – but the consultation on the bus gate and stopping up of certain streets remains open until November 2023.

Cllr Scott Arthur said: “Any decision on the future of Corstorphine Connections is a matter for the Transport and Environment Committee as a whole, not myself alone. I would anticipate all members are committed to conducting any consideration of schemes such as this in an open and transparent manner which takes into account comments from the public alongside other data. The Corstorphine Connections consultation remains open, and I hope the council will be able to publish traffic data in the coming days.

“On the 4th of August 2023 Councillor Euan Davidson said publicly that he had written to me about his survey, and today Cllr Beal has said the same. To date, however, I have not heard from either on the matter but I do look forward to doing so. Once I have received and digested the information, I would be happy to meet them both along with Cllr Bennett to discuss the matter.”

Cllr Fiona Bennett said: “It is vital that the council sit up and listen to the concerns that residents of Corstorphine have expressed. There was clear opposition to these measures in the initial consultation and that has only been reinforced by events since the introduction.”

Cllr Alan Beal added: “We have written to the Transport Convenor to ask that he listens to what local people have to say and make the necessary changes to reduce the traffic chaos we have seen on Manse Road. We want a listening Council not a ‘We know best Council’ as the previous SNP Council was.”

Cllr Euan Davidson said: “So many residents have contacted us regarding the implementation of the scheme. We need the Council to step up and rebuild trust with our community. Action must be taken quickly.”

The Liberal Democrat councillors confirmed that the questions asked in the survey included these:

Which of these statements best describes how you feel about the changes?

Have you noticed an improvement in traffic issues since the plans were implemented?

What is your view on the new bus gate on Manse Road?

What is your view on the changes on Featherhall Ave?

What is your view on the closure of the junction between Featherhall Crescent and Meadow Place Road?

What is your view on the new bollards on Kirk Loan?

Would you favour part of Meadowhouse Road becoming one-way in the future?

