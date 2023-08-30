A Scots gin company has become the first to collaborate with a poet to create poetry for its Edinburgh-made spirit.

Edinburgh Gin worked with bestselling poet Charly Cox on its limited-edition “Tales of Summer” Discovery Pack.



Four flavoured gins – Orange & Basil, Gooseberry & Elderflower, Raspberry and Rhubarb & Ginger – are each paired with bespoke poems and cocktail recipes.



Poet Cox, 28, has brought poetry to a new audience on Instagram. Her debut collection, “She Must Be Mad”, became a bestseller after it was written entirely on her phone.



Her “Tales of Summer” poems for Edinburgh Gin are accompanied by cocktail recipes by some of Scotland’s best bartenders “to capture the true essence of summer”.



Karen Crowley, Brand Director at Edinburgh Gin, said: “It’s been incredible to work with Charly and the bartenders to really bring the flavours to life and to help our drinkers discover the tales of wonder we offer through our flavoured gin experience.”



Cox said: “I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Edinburgh Gin. I’m really excited to see what consumers think of the unexpected but perfect pairing of poetry and Edinburgh Gin’s truly transportive flavours.”



As the country’s leading creative gin distillery, Edinburgh Gin is known for its diverse and carefully crafted range – the biggest of any gin maker in the country. Filled with natural wonder, its London Dry, with full strength flavours and liqueurs are all made with imagination in the city of Edinburgh.

Charly Cox





Edinburgh Gin Tales of Summer





