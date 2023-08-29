And breathe. The festivals are now over and all that is left to do is collect up all the fliers and recycle them.

Do read our reviews which you will find here with all the coverage of the Fringe in 2023.

The Fringe ended on Monday after selling 2.4 million tickets to audiences who come from 170 countries. 2,445,609 tickets288 venues67 countries represented17 countries presented showcases500 street performers, buskers and street artists 1,400 accredited producers, programmers, bookers, talent agencies and festivals from 49 countries840 members of the media received accreditation10% more reviewers than last year25% more reviews than last year3,553 shows80,000 downloads of the Fringe app400,000 tickets sold through the app1,500 artists hosted at the Artist Hub at Fringe Central with more than 40 events56% Fringe shows accessible for wheelchair users800 schoolchildren attended as part of the Fringe Society’s schools’ outreach work

There are some shows which did not manage to attract one reviewer although the Fringe Society say that there were 10% more reviewers in Edinburgh than last year. We saw some good things in Edinburgh this August and hope you did too.

You may or may not agree that the funniest joke was the one chosen… “I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah.” The job of choosing the winning one liner is delegated to a panel who listen to many one liners and that was their collective decision.

The winners of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards were announced on Saturday – click on the link to read more.

Pleasance reported that their 39th Fringe was a great success with more than 36,000 people visiting the Courtyard on the busiest day in August. The company sold more than 480,000 tickets which is a 10% increase on last year. The Pleasance Theatre Trust issued around 1,300 100% subsidised tickets with transport to more than 23 Edinburgh primary schools.

Airport delays and cancellations

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) announced a technical issue on Monday morning which affected UK air space leading to cancellations and delays on many flights in and out of Edinburgh Airport.

By the middle of the afternoon the news came through that the problem had been fixed, but this did not allow some flights to take off and others had already been cancelled with either crew or aircraft in the wrong place.

28/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Edinburgh Airport Air traffic control problems UK wide.

Dogs Trust

The Dogs Trust is an organisation which helps dogs and the people who love them. The caring body shares with us weekly the details of one of their dogs which needs their forever home.

This week it is the turn of Annabelle a 3-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross who would like to find a new home. If it is a home with children then it is recommended they are over the age of 12. She would like to live with an active family.

Cycling news

There will be an official launch at the Wee Spoke Hub on 9 September 2023. This is a pioneering bike shop and cycling advocacy space at 13 Guthrie Street in the city centre.

