Introducing Annabelle, a beautiful 3-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, who is eagerly searching for her forever home.

This sweet girl finds joy in the company of her people, and her affectionate nature shines through in every interaction. Annabelle can live with children aged 12 and above and would like to be the only pet in the home of an active family. With a penchant for cosy snuggles on the sofa and a heart full of love, Annabelle is ready to bring happiness to a loving home where she’ll be with someone for most of the day. Her unwavering loyalty and affectionate nature make her an excellent addition to the right household.

Annabelle’s friendly disposition is evident in her wiggly bum and waggy tail that greet you with boundless enthusiasm. An energetic spirit, she delights in exploring serene areas where she can relish all the delightful scents of nature away from the noises of busier environments.

Playfulness is a defining trait for this young lass, and she dreams of a garden where she can engage in games of tug and practice her fetching skills. Additionally, her love for treats, particularly cheese, makes her an eager participant in showing off her tricks.

While Annabelle can enjoy the company of other dogs, she prefers gradual introductions to potential four-legged friends before considering them as walking companions. Her exuberance can occasionally overshadow her manners, especially in exciting or stressful situations. As such, experienced owners familiar with energetic dogs and dedicated to ongoing training would be the ideal match for Annabelle.

If you’re seeking a loving and energetic companion with a heart full of love, Annabelle might be the furry friend you’ve been waiting for.

If you think you could provide a home for Annabelle or any of the 40 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information. The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers for a variety of roles. Anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk

