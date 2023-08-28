The UK air traffic control system is affected by a “technical issue” announced by National Air Traffic Services (NATS).

Each flight plan is being managed manually and delays and cancellations will ensue without any word as yet about when the automated system can be brought back into use.

NATS said it was experiencing “technical issues”. A spokesperson said: “Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety.”

Edinburgh Airport say they will update their position using Twitter. A spokesperson said: “This is a developing situation affecting some flights across the UK network. Passengers should not come to the airport before checking with their airline on the status of their flight. We are continuing to monitor the situation and we will provide further updates when we can.”

28/08/2023 Picture Alan Simpson Edinburgh Airport Air traffic control problems UK wide.

