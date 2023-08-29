Promotion bolsters dementia care at specialist residence.

New Head of Lifestyle to strengthen residents’ experiences at care home.

One of Scotland’s leading care facilities has announced the appointment of a new specialist that will further improve its high-quality dementia services.

Elaine Vallance has been promoted to Head of Lifestyle at Cramond Residence, bringing more than six years of expert care knowledge to the home’s lifestyle team.

Elaine, who joined Cramond Residence 15 months ago, will organise a wide range of activities designed to bring meaningful socialisation to residents – a major factor in treating dementia patients.

She said: “I’m passionate about delivering the best possible quality of care to our residents during their golden years.

“I love spending time with our residents, and I am lucky to now head up an incredible team who always give their best to ensure that the standard of care we deliver is second to none.

“When you come away from an activity that residents have enjoyed and you see a smile on their faces, it’s hugely rewarding and motivating. I’m really excited and thankful to be given this opportunity and I am looking forward to working with the team to bring forward more fantastic activities for our residents.”

Cramond Residence strives to ensure that those living with dementia live a fulfilled life. The home offers a dedicated dementia floor, specially designed for those living with the condition to allow them to live a richer and more satisfying life with specialist facilities and trained staff on hand to provide support and relief.

Dementia training sits at the top of the care home’s agenda with 90% of their staff being provided with vital dementia training.

Elaine added: “We have already had a series of fantastic events for residents such as a trip on the trams to Newhaven, as well as a sports day which was popular with the residents.

“In the future I have plans to create a sensory room for our residents living with dementia, this will provide a stimulating environment with huge mental benefits.

“I will continue channelling all my energies and passion into delivering what Cramond Residence is all about, delivering top quality care to those who stay with us.”

Client Liaison Manager, Christian Daraio said: “Elaine has a wonderfully kind and nurturing personality which the residents love.

“We are incredible lucky to have her on our team and I am really looking forward to seeing what fantastic opportunities she no doubt has in store for our residents in the future.”

Cramond residence is a purpose-built care home which opened in October 2018. It combines luxury, five-star accommodation with outstanding clinical standards.

Spread across three floors, Cramond Residence adopts a small group living philosophy. That means groups of eight rooms form distinct “houses”, where residents are encouraged to eat and socialise together.

To find out more information on Cramond Residence, visit https://cramondresidence.co.uk/

Like this: Like Loading...