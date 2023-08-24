Today is the Independence Day of Ukraine – Slava Ukraini!

The Lord Provost, First Minister, Ukraine Consul and members of the Ukrainian community will lay wreaths in the City Chambers quadrangle this morning to mark Ukrainian Independence Day and commemorate those that have been killed during Russia’s illegal war.

The Scottish Government has announced funding for those living in Edinburgh to help people displaced by war in Ukraine to get secure jobs, access mental health services and to integrate into communities.

Read more here.

24 August is the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian Independence and was celebrated in 2022 by the Consul General of Ukraine in Scotland along with the Rt Hon Lord Provost and other dignitaries PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Doors Open Days 2023

One of the “doors” which is opening is on the Forth Road Bridge. Applications were open for a minibus tour for just a short time but are now sold out – but there is still an opportunity of winning the draw for a special tower tour of the Queensferry Crossing.

Read more here

Popcorn Writing Award

The winner of the Popcorn Writing Award will be announced later today at a ceremony at the Gilded Balloon.

Read more about the shortlist here https://theedinburghreporter.co.uk/2023/08/popcorn-writing-award-2023-winner-will-be-announced-this-week

Jerry Sadowitz

At The Queen’s Hall this evening there will be another opportunity to see the Jerry Sadowitz show which he was prevented from putting on last year. The show was cancelled last year by the Pleasance who said it was “extreme in its racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny”.

The show presented by Edinburgh based Regular Music is called Not for Anyone and it is for over 18s only with very strong language and themes and of course he may drop his drawers.

There is also another show tomorrow. Tickets here.

