Dementia care specialists build on party success

Pensioners enjoyed a sizzling summer party filled with music, food and performances at one of Scotland’s leading care homes in dementia care.

Building on the success of last year’s seasonal extravaganza, Cramond Residence’s Lifestyle Team pulled out all the stops to create a day full of fun for residents and their families.

The luxury care home has ran summer parties in the past which have proved to be popular and plan to return next year with another.

Elaine Vallance, head of the Lifestyle Team at Cramond Residence said: “We always aim to deliver events that will put a smile on the residents’ faces, and it was great to see that with the Summer Fete this year we achieved this again.

“It was a lovely day meeting the residents’ families and welcoming them into our care home to spend time with their loved ones.

“Last year we held a Wild West themed party which was extremely popular with our residents and carers, so we knew we had to come back with something great again this year.

“Everyone had a great time, though I suspect the residents enjoyed it just a little bit more seeing as they got the chance to throw wet sponges at our Lifestyle Team at the end of the day.”

Residents enjoyed a day full of delicious BBQ food, live music, a variety of shows, balloon modelling, a raffle and tombola.

Client Liaison Manager Christian Daraio said: “Elaine and her team consistently deliver vibrant and exciting events for our residents that brings a lot of joy to their lives.

“I have to say, thanks to Elaine and her team – who worked tirelessly to ensure that the day ran smoothly – all who attended had a great time.

“We’re already looking forward to next year’s summer party, and of course the residents are looking forward to all the upcoming events Elaine has up her sleeve for the rest of the year.”

Like this: Like Loading...