Soundhouse on the Fringe

Music from Scotland, Beer from Edinburgh.

Do support local music producers Soundhouse who have taken an enormous gamble to fill the Rose Theatre every night of the Fringe. Their roster of Scottish, or Scottish-based musicians, is really stunning. And the beer? It is from Bellfield Brewery.

Read more here.

The Penalty PHOTO Douglas Robertson

Bross Bagels – the update

Our joint investigation along with The Edinburgh Guardian has resulted in a series of articles about the bagel company which is in liquidation. The latest news is that the founder Larah Bross has confirmed that those who contributed to a crowdfunder will get their money back. Our article here explains that the position is not so certain.

Northfield House Hotel

The much loved hotel has had to be demolished after a series of fires which are still being investigated by police.

Read more here.

PHOTO Craig Duncan

£eith Chooses

£eith Chooses, the event where community votes lead to community projects, opens its application process this week.

Small grants of up to £5,000 are contested for by organisations who would like to run a project in the Leith area.

Early next year, people who live, work and volunteer in Leith will have the opportunity to vote on the project applications which will receive funding.

Last year, more than 1,000 people cast votes – some as young as eight years-old.

Information and application packs can be found at http://www.leithchooses.net/people-make-leith-eith-chooses-2023-2024-opens-today with a closing date of 10 October.

leithchooses.net

Our August issue

Our August newspaper is on the streets now and we hope you like it.

Our cover story is about Rachel, with a strapline to our exclusive story about the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

And inside we have a feature from George Mair who is writing for us for the first time this month – and loads of sport from both Nigel Duncan and Bill Lothian.

If you would like to receive a copy just a wee bit ahead of everyone else then please subscribe by clicking on the image below. (And do read about Rachel and the Barbie story here)

Like this: Like Loading...