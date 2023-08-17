At the Pleasure Dome, in the heart of Bristo Square sit four suited women.

And they’re all very sorry.

Taking a collection of real-life conversations and interviews with male-presenting individuals, Spindrift Theatre offer audiences one of the most beautiful pieces of contemporary theatre you can watch during a week-day lunchtime.

Bringing care back to the all-too-often empathy-starved conversation surrounding the social constructs of masculinity; Spindrift’s rich, inclusive and heart-warming storytelling gives voice to all those wanting to simply cry, emote, and laugh in our discovery of the performative, often-limiting existence of masculine ideals.

Following the energetic, wide-eyed parode, the dapper-dressed chorus disband into a new formation.

Dressed as 1950s housewives, in a Don’t Worry Darling-esque sequence, as the narrator reads instructions from a ‘Housewive’s Handbook’, the cast complete tasks whimsically in militant fashion.

The ‘boardroom’ stage set-up becomes a familiar motif. As an all-seeing swaggering chorus enter and leave the stage, cigars clenched within Cheshire-cat-like grins; there are glimmers that they too, are touched and affected by the vulnerable tales. Their presence reminded me of The Muses in Grecian tragedy.

Tackling archaic societal expectations through the ability to climb into the skin of another through laments, song and bursts of comedy; the suited Spindrift stars left no voice unheard.

The tale of a young runner, keen to make a good impression with his trip co-ordinator, ventures out into the unknown ice and snow. Met with adversity ranging from the unbearable climate of snow and ice to the sheer reality of his own human limitations confronting him with every step, audience witness perils that come in masculine performance taken to the extremes.

In this brutal, nail-biting worthy sequence, the chorus join the man in a Chariots of Fire like slow-mo scene. Meeting him in his state of near-death delirium, with only the fond memories of Skiir Yoghurt with blueberries shared with his mother – the audience are suspended mercilessly in the grasp of Spindrift’s heart-pulling joyride from start to finish.

Celebrating their 10th Anniversary since formation, Spindrift Theatre perform ‘Them’ in this a heartbreaking-and-mending performance. This harnesses the power of theatre to spark kinder conversations around masculinity and how we can better connect with the deeper parts of our own psyche with new-found compassion.

So, go check it out and allow the warm, healing properties of this fantastic production to take you somewhere new this Fringe.

‘Them’ is a production from Spindrift Theatre running from 2-27 August (not 9, 14 & 21). Cast: Bergdis Julia Johannsdottir, Anna Korolainen Crevier, Marjo Lahti, Tinna Thorvalds with excellent lighting and sound design from Juliette Louste. The show is one part of a series of shows from The Start To Finnish showcase; presenting performing art from Finland and the Nordic regions.

Part of the The Start To Finnish showcase; presenting performing art from Finland and the Nordic region, other shows in the calendar of events include: ‘Insomniac’s Fable’, ‘Chevalier’, ‘Hobbyhorse Circus’ and ‘A Couple of Humans.’

Starting time 12:00

Duration 60 min

Venue: Pleasance Dome – KingDome 1 Bristo Square, EH8 9AL, Edinburgh.

‘THEM’ a poster by Spindrift Theatre

Anna Wallace Edinburgh-based journalist. Lover of radio and print. This author does not have any more posts.

