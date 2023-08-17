For those going to Ingliston this weekend there will be more trams and a dedicated shuttle bus service.

Edinburgh Trams is already running all night trams on Fridays and Saturdays this month and now there will be extra services around midnight when Connect, the Killers and Paolo Nutini are on the stage at The Royal Highland Centre. And a shuttle bus will ferry passengers between the tram stop and the concert venue.

Sarah Singh, Edinburgh Trams Head of Service Delivery, said: “We’re delighted to be able to work alongside the organisers once again to help anyone heading to the venue to make the most of this exciting summer programme of concerts with as little fuss as possible.

“Frequent trams will serve all stops between Ingliston Park & Ride and Newhaven, and with a single ticket costing just £2 and a day return £3.80, taking the tram to get to and from the showground couldn’t be easier or better value.”

Tram tickets can be purchased from platform ticket machines, and further details on Edinburgh Trams’ ticket products can be found here.

Under-22-year-olds with a Scottish National Entitlement Card or a Young Scot National Entitlement Card who are Edinburgh residents are able to travel on the tram free of charge.

Further details on the shows at the Royal Highland Centre can be found here.

