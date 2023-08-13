Five Stars

STEVE Richard’s podcast “Rock and Roll Politics” has become very popular but it is clear that the veteran journalist enjoys the live shows.

It’s allows plenty of time for Steve to express his views on a number of matters but also invites questions from the audience. The questions are vital and incisive and a distinct improvement from the rather moribund Question Time.

The questions at this show centred on the two current main leaders (Rishi Sunak and Keri Starmer). There was a general consensus that Labour must stop being so timid. Time will tell.

It is Steve’s manner that greatly helps people engage with his show (that and a good Harold Wilson impression).

It will be fascinating to follow him as we build up to next year’s General Election.

It is clear Steve loves, lives and breathes politics and this brand of forum has injected new life and love into the subject.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on#q=%22Steve%20Richards%20Presents%3A%20Rock’n’Roll%20Politics%22

