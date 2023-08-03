Robin Ince has endeared himself to me before his show even starts.
First he hands out cards and asks us all to write down any books that have helped us be more empathetic, to understand how someone else thinks and feels. I love lists and I love recommending books. We’re going to have things in common.
Next, he points out that the music being played pre-show is by The Specials.
Oh yes. We’re on the same page here Robin.
The show, when it starts (although it’s not entirely clear when it does start, Ince’s pre-show banter segueing as seamlessly as it does into his in-show banter), is a paeon to books, or at least that’s what it appears to be at first. Ince loves books and he’s brought a stack of them along to talk about (many found in local charity shops, some in independent bookstores like Tills and Company in Portobello and Lighthouse Books in West Nicolson Street – and Lighthouse is actually here, running a post-show stall outside the auditorium) and he’s generous in handing them out.
But it soon becomes clear that what Ince really, really likes is people, especially the kind of people who like books.
Books, he explains, create empathy, connections between strangers; he’s had many such encounters, and as he recalls them we can laugh at his jokes while at the same time appreciating the truth in what he says. The stranger on a train whom he wants to help but fears may be offended, until the ice is broken by his Cressida Campbell badge. The man in the book signing queue who bought a graphic novel on Ince’s recommendation and wants to talk about how it’s helped him understand his son.
In 2021, when Covid had thwarted plans for a stadium tour, he instead did a tour of one hundred British bookshops. He loves them, the more eccentric the better.
He can’t resist helping people who’re looking for certain subjects in the stacks, and is delighted when his advice hits the spot. People often take him for a member of staff, and he’s happy with that.
(That tour, by the way, led to Bibliomaniac, his fifth book; The Times Literary Supplement called it ‘joyous, irreverent and more than a trifle eccentric,’)
He’s been to Hay, Wigtown (cue hilarious story about the unfortunate effects of Green Room Chardonnay) and Sedbergh. No town or city is boring to him, and he has little time for those who mock places like Wolverhampton or Birmingham – he’s found something interesting in all of them, and rejoices in the knowledge that it’s Noddy Holder’s voice talking to him in Walsall’s art gallery lift.
When he finally gets round to his pile of books, he mentions Tove Jansson as one of his favourite authors. Why? Well at least partly because her writing is so positive. She finds joy in the small things. Negativity, he says, is far too prevalent just now, which is why he also loves Olivia Laing, Ali Smith and Raymond Postgate. Sue Townsend gets a special mention because “she went into the mind of a teenage boy” – in other words, she showed immense empathy.
Ince’s other big passion is science. With Professor Brian Cox (of whom he delivers a very funny impression) Ince presents Radio 4’s The Infinite Monkey Cage, and last year he had a two part radio series, Robin Ince’s Reality Tunnel, in which he explored the internal and external aspects of reality. So it’s no surprise that another favourite author is the late Douglas Adams;
Ince loves second-hand books, and library books, because he likes to think of the people who’ve been there before him. A list of date stamps conjures up thoughts of all the people who waited patiently for their turn to borrow a popular novel; marginalia, he says, tell us so much about the previous readers (and he’s got some brilliant examples of that too).
He’s all for breaking the so-called rules, not only by annotating books but also by not finishing any that don’t bring you happiness;
Books speak to us down the ages, dead writers speak to us in our imaginations, so he wants us to write as well as read;
To illustrate this he tells touching stories about the poet and activist Lemn Sissay, and also about his own parents, things he found out about his mother after her death from her old letters, and ways in which books helped him communicate with his father, who came from a generation that rarely expressed emotions.
Ince has little time for what he calls the”‘cutting edge” style of comedy, and it’s easy to see why. He’s someone who believes in kindness and understanding, the kind of person you’d love to chat to on a train (and perhaps you will – or maybe even in a bookshop.) His manic, quick fire delivery can’t conceal his real sensitivity, his love for people – and books. There is a lot more to his show, and the content may well be completely different when you go to see it anyway. He didn’t get on to half of the topics he’d mentioned, so good is he at the ad lib, so easily drawn into the fascinating rabbit hole.
He first appeared at the Fringe in 1990 and according to him it did not go well. Thirty-three years later he’s still coming back, and he’s brilliant. I laughed and laughed, and recognised myself in so many of these bookish stories. I only wish he’d got onto his 1985 copy of the Smash Hits annual – maybe next time he will. You need to go to find out.
Robin Ince: Weapons of Empathy is at the National Museum of Scotland (Auditorium), Chambers Street, at 1pm every day until 27 August. (NB – you might want to allow extra time to find your way to the auditorium as the museum is very busy.
loveholidays up brand awareness at Tynecastle
Hearts new back-of-shirt sponsor is loveholidays who were announced as the club’s official holiday partner earlier this year. Hearts and loveholidays first linked up in February, creating content that brought fans closer to the team, such as ‘Aussies loveholidays’ and ‘The Big loveholidays Quiz’, as well as running exclusive competitions for supporters. This will continue…
Continue Reading loveholidays up brand awareness at Tynecastle
Capital duo learn their Euro opponents
Hibs and Hearts have both found out their next opponents in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Hibs learned who they were playing around 30 minutes after the final whistle in their 6-1 defeat of Inter Club d’Escaldes at Easter Road. Lee Johnson’s squad face FC Luzern with the first-leg at Easter Road on August 10…
Spartans host Clyde in first SPFL 2 fixture
North Edinburgh is set to witness Scottish Football history on Saturday afternoon as The Spartans make their debut in the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) 2 when they welcome Clyde FC to Ainslie Park (3pm KO) After securing promotion last season from the Lowland League via the pyramid system under Douglas Samuel’s stewardship, The Spartans…
Continue Reading Spartans host Clyde in first SPFL 2 fixture
Goalkeeping headache for Hibs boss
Hibs may be forced into signing an emergency goalkeeper for their cinch Premiership home clash with St Mirren on Sunday after suffering two injuries in Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League clash at Easter Road. Scottish international David Marshall injured a hamstring in the warm-up and simmer signing Jojo Wollacott had to go off early in…
Hibs thrash Inter to cruise into next round
Hibs fans were singing in the rain as their favourites overturned a 2-1 deficit to coast into the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, disposing of Andorran opposition, Inter Club d’Escaldes, 6-1 at Easter Road. That’s despite losing a goalkeeper in the warm-up and a second stopper in the early stages, but Martin Boyle…
Continue Reading Hibs thrash Inter to cruise into next round
Assembly Festival surviving on short term loan – outstanding debt puts 2024 shows at risk
The boss of the Edinburgh Fringe’s longest running and largest venue operator has suggested that Assembly Festival may not be around for the 2024 Festival. William Burdett-Coutts, Assembly Festival’s founder and artistic director, revealed the company is surviving on a short-term loan after being crippled with debts from organising a festival during Coventry’s City of…
Continue Reading Assembly Festival surviving on short term loan – outstanding debt puts 2024 shows at risk